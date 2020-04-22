Lansing woman celebrates 95 years of life with a special surprise

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The coronavirus is preventing people from visiting their loved ones in nursing homes, but it didn’t stop family and friends from celebrating a special birthday.

Bonnie Gilson turned 95-years-old on Wednesday, but workers at the Bickford senior living facility didn’t let the covid-19 pandemic stop the celebration.

Wednesday afternoon Bonnie’s friends and family got together for a special birthday parade. Everyone stayed inside their cars and waved and honked as they drove by.

There was even a special appearance by local firefighters and police officers.

Bonnie said this birthday was extra special.

“It was wonderful seeing my daughter and my son-in-law and all the friends that come by,” she said. “It was just a surprise, a wonderful surprise.”

Bonnie’s birthday wish this year is to have the opportunity to celebrate her birthday next year with her friends and family.

