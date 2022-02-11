LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 29-year-old Lansing woman faces seven charges from the Ingham County Prosecutors Office, more than two months after allegedly murdering a man.

Around 3:00 a.m. on Nov. 30, the Lansing Police Department (LPD) was called to a Citgo gas station in the 4000 block of S. Martin Luther King Blvd. where they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Initially, the victim was not cooperating and he was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Unfortunately, he later took a turn for the worse and died on Dec. 29 as a result of the injuries he sustained.

The Lansing Police Department eventually identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Stephen James Christy-Valdez of Lansing.

While officials were investigating, a suspect was identified.

Detailed reports were recently submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutors Office requesting criminal charges on the suspect.

Courtesy: The Lansing Police Department

The suspect, Ciara Jean Delgado, was already in police custody on an unrelated offense. She was arraigned in 54-A District court in front of Magistrate Millmore.:

Delgado faces the following charges:

Count 1: Open Murder

Count 2: Assault with intent to Murder

Count 3: Weapons – Felony Firearm

Count 4: Weapons – Carrying Concealed

Count 5: Weapons – Dangerous Weapons carrying with unlawful intent

Count 6: Weapons – Possession by Felon

Count 7: Weapons – Felony Firearm

Bond for Delgado was denied/remanded.

Her next scheduled court appearance in 54-A District court in front of Judge Simmons is on Feb. 24 at 8:30 a.m. for her Probable Cause Conference, with her preliminary exam scheduled for March 3 at 8:30 a.m.