LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 29-year-old Lansing woman faces seven charges from the Ingham County Prosecutors Office, more than two months after allegedly murdering a man.
Around 3:00 a.m. on Nov. 30, the Lansing Police Department (LPD) was called to a Citgo gas station in the 4000 block of S. Martin Luther King Blvd. where they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.
Initially, the victim was not cooperating and he was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Unfortunately, he later took a turn for the worse and died on Dec. 29 as a result of the injuries he sustained.
The Lansing Police Department eventually identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Stephen James Christy-Valdez of Lansing.
While officials were investigating, a suspect was identified.
Detailed reports were recently submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutors Office requesting criminal charges on the suspect.
The suspect, Ciara Jean Delgado, was already in police custody on an unrelated offense. She was arraigned in 54-A District court in front of Magistrate Millmore.:
Delgado faces the following charges:
- Count 1: Open Murder
- Count 2: Assault with intent to Murder
- Count 3: Weapons – Felony Firearm
- Count 4: Weapons – Carrying Concealed
- Count 5: Weapons – Dangerous Weapons carrying with unlawful intent
- Count 6: Weapons – Possession by Felon
- Count 7: Weapons – Felony Firearm
Bond for Delgado was denied/remanded.
Her next scheduled court appearance in 54-A District court in front of Judge Simmons is on Feb. 24 at 8:30 a.m. for her Probable Cause Conference, with her preliminary exam scheduled for March 3 at 8:30 a.m.