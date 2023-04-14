LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing woman is dead after what appears to be a dog attack, Lansing Police told 6 News.

At around 8:00 p.m. on Friday, LPD officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of W Mount Hope for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a dead 36-year-old woman.

LPD officials now believe the death was a possible dog attack. Two dogs were taken from the home by Animal Control.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7876.