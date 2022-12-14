LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police are looking for a person who took off after a head-on crash that sent a woman to the hospital.

The woman, 23-year-old Anntonia Fisher, said she bought a brand new Chevy Blazer just three weeks ago, only to have it destroyed by what she calls a distracted driver.

She said the driver and another person ran off and left their car behind.

Fisher was on her way to celebrate a successful semester of college, but now she’s recovering at home, and terrified by the thought of ever driving again.

“I was just sitting there. I don’t know it just scares me. I don’t even want to get in a car right now,” said Fisher.

Fisher is studying to be an x-ray technician at Lansing Community College. She said she and her mom were on the way to celebrate her passing exams when someone driving erratically caught their attention.

“I felt weird, so I glanced over and the car was just coming right at us,” said Fisher.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night on Edgewood Boulevard near Washington Avenue in Lansing. A dark-colored Chevy Equinox crossed the median and slammed into her car.

“I wanted them to stop. I was expecting, ‘Let’s exchange insurance cards.’ I don’t know why I was thinking that. You know, that’s what I feel like you should have done,” said Fisher.

While witnesses ran to help, Fisher says two girls in the Equinox ran off, leaving the vehicle behind.

“They were really young. They did not look like they should’ve been driving that car. They did not look with their senses, maybe even intoxicated. I don’t know,” said Fisher.

“It looked bad. So that’s why I pulled over to stop and make sure she was okay,” said Jasmine Luna.

Luna was one of the good Samaritans who stopped to help. She’s a medical assistant.

“It was scary. If I would’ve left my house 10 minutes later, that could’ve been me and my son at that red light,” she said.

Fisher was released from the hospital on Wednesday. She says she’s sore from head to toe, but grateful that it wasn’t worse.

“I just want to see them, and for them to know you hurt someone. Whatever you were doing, or whatever caused you to do that, you had an effect on someone and you should be held accountable for that,” said Fisher.

Lansing police say they are investigating the crash. So far, no one has been arrested.

As for Fisher, she just wants to thank everyone who came to help last night.