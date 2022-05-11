LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Livingston County Wednesday morning.

According to the Livingston Co. Sheriff’s Office, central dispatch was made aware of a wrong way driver around 1:47 a.m.

A black Audi, driven by a 29-year-old man from Iowa, was driving east in the westbound lanes of I-96.

Later at 1:57 a.m., the Audi hit a Buick Regal traveling west in the westbound lanes, near the 132-mile marker west of W. Highland Rd.

The Buick was driven by a 30-year-old woman from Lansing. There were two others in the backseat of the Buick, a 28-year-old woman from Lansing and a 4-year-old girl from Lansing.

The man driving the Audi was declared dead at the scene.

The Lansing woman driving the Buick was taken to U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Both of the backseat passengers are in stable condition.

The road was opened back up after about four hours of initial investigation and cleanup.

Though the crash remains under investigation, officials believe both alcohol and speed played roles in the crash.