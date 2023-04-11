LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing teacher has been named the Region 6 teacher of the year by the Michigan Department of Education.

Nicole Minor, a math teacher at Lansing Eastern High School, has been named Region 6’s teacher of the year.

Each year, the Michigan Department of Education names a teacher of the year from 10 regions in Michigan.

“The Regional Teachers of the Year play key roles in their schools and communities and in our statewide effort to continue improving our schools,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice in a statement. “They offer insights about the needs of our 1.4 million school children and more than 90,000 educators. We appreciate their leadership and dedication to the teaching profession and look forward to working with them over the next school year.”

Regional teachers of the year are given the opportunity to speak to educational stakeholders in the Mitten State.

You can find a map of the 10 regions here. You can learn more about the Teacher of the Year program by clicking here.