LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Cristo Rey Community Center received a large sum of money to support programming and food pantries.

The $250,000 donation is from the Consumers Energy Foundation.

“The Consumers Energy Foundation is proud to support programs and initiatives that have a direct impact on our neighbors and the communities we serve,” said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the foundation.

According to the CEO of Cristo Rey, the center plans to grow services, increase distribution and strengthen already-existing partnerships.

“We at Cristo Rey Community Center are humbled by the Consumers Energy Foundation’s significant investment in the work we do. Their support will create lasting change for our organization, the Greater Lansing Area, and more significantly, the underserved, vulnerable population that benefit from our health, counseling, and food access programs,” said Joe Garcia, Chief Executive Officer of Cristo Rey Community Center.

Another nonprofit, Roscommon United Way of Houghton Lake, received $250,000 from the Consumers Energy Foundation.