Lansing’s first First Chief Strategy Officer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Earlier this week Mayor Andy Schor announced that Shelbi Frayer will serve as the City of Lansing’s first Chief Strategy Officer.
The Chief Strategy Officer will look at short-term expenses and long-term debts, as well as review and evaluate other processes within the City.
“Shelbi Frayer has tremendous experience in budget work and debt management,” said Mayor Schor.
Frayer previously worked on strategic initiatives with financially distressed schools in Michigan.
Frayer will report directly to the Mayor, and will provide information to City Council, Lansing’s Financial Health Team and the public.
She will begin her role as CSO on August 26th.
