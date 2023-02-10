LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Some animals thrive in the cold, such as snow leopards, artic foxes, and Michiganders.

Know who else thrives in wintry weather? Ice sculptors like Scott Miller.

Miller creates elaborate ice sculptures with his handy chainsaw, and his work will be featured at Potter Park Zoo’s Ice Safari event this weekend.

The Ice Safari gives park guests the chance to be wowed by gorgeous ice replicas of their favorite animals. The sculptors were tasked with creating duplicates of 10 different animal images.

For an expert ice artist, a sculpture can take about 45 minutes to an hour to carve. And there’s a lot that goes into the process.

Miller uses his chainsaw the form the base around the animal and then goes in deeper to form the finer details. He creates the silhouette of the animal, giving viewers the illusion that the ice block is actually a fierce lion or leopard.

Once the silhouette is complete, Miller adds in the finishing touches like the paws, tail, and face.

The Ice Safari runs on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees will see the ice sculptures displayed right next to the animal’s exhibits.

Throughout the day, park guests will be able to see Miller in action as he does live demonstrations at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. by the zoo’s concession stand.

For more information, visit potterparkzoo.org