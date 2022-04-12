LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Lottery is honoring another lucky educator in Lapeer County, who is passionate about teaching, with their Excellence in Education award.

This week’s winner is Amber White, who is a BK through twelfth-grade Literacy Curriculum Director at North Branch Area Schools.

White earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Michigan. She has been an educator for 26 years.

The educator is living out her dream of teaching, which she’s had since she was just 7-years-old.

“Teaching is what I have genuine passion for and is the fabric of who I am,” White said. “I came from a family that taught me at a young age that education arms you against oppression, gives you independence, and is intellectually rewarding.”

The Michigan Lottery created the Excellence in Education awards in 2014 to showcase phenomenal public-school educators across the state during the school year.

White will receive a plaque, a $1,500 cash prize, and a $500 grant to her classroom, school, or school district.

White will also have the opportunity to be included in a news segment on the Lottery’s media partner stations.

One thing White truly enjoys doing with her students is reading, writing, and additionally any project that allows them to be creative.

I have a deep appreciation for any projects or task where students have to create and put things out into the world that have authentic purposes and audiences. One project that has taken root across our entire sixth grade is a website curiosity project. Students work in tandem to research, compose, and design a website on an inquiry-based topic of curiosity.” Amber White, BK through twelfth grade Literacy Curriculum Director at North Branch Area School

The superintendent of North Branch Area Schools nominated White for the award highlighting her passion for teaching and dedication to students, staff members, and the school district.