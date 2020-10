BARRY COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — This morning in Barry County, crews battled a large fire at an old manufacturing building.

It happened in the town of Hastings.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Old Hastings Manufacturing building.

Flames and smoke filled the sky as several departments were called in to fight the fire.

It even caused a large power outage in the area that shut down schools.

This evening no injuries have been reported and no word on what sparked it.