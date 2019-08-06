Large police presence in Lansing near Ferris Park

Police work a scene on Genesee Street near Ferris Park (August 5, 2019)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police are working a scene on Genesee Street near Ferris Park Monday evening.

A 6 News crew on scene could see a large portion of the park surrounded with police tape. A Crime Scene Investigation unit was also on scene.

Several people were near the scene, according to the 6 News crew. Some of the people appeared to be crying.

This is a developing story. 6 News is working to learn more information about what happened. Check back for further updates, and tune into 6 News at 11 for the latest information.

