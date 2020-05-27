UPDATE: Officer wounded and suspect dead during a shoot-out in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE (05/26/2020 10:45 PM): An officer has non-life threatening injuries and a 37-year-old suspect is dead in Lansing tonight following an incident on North Walnut Street.



Officers were called to the 900 block of North Walnut Street off of West Oakland Avenue around 8:30 for a welfare check following reports of shots fired.



Officers made verbal contact with a man in the house when they arrived and the man came out of the house shooting a firearm. Six officers were involved and began shooting back.

ORIGINAL STORY: Multiple departments are responding to an incident near West Oakland Avenue and North Walnut Street.



Lansing Police, Lansing Township Police, Lansing Fire Rescue, and Michigan State Police are all on the scene.



The intersection of West Oakland Avenue and Seymour Avenue is closed, according to Capital Area Ingham County Alerts.



