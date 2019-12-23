Large power outage in Delhi Township

DELHI CHARTER TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – A power outage in Delhi Charter Township is affecting nearly 4,000 Consumers Energy customers.
Traffic signals are out all along Holt Rd between Cedar St and Grovenburg, according to Capital Area Ingham County Alerts. The alert system was put out just after 2:00 p.m. today.
Officials are urging drivers in the area and treat those intersections as 4-way stops.
Consumers Energy crews are aware of the outage and working on the issue which is being reported as being caused by an animal, according to the Consumers Energy outage map.
