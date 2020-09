LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Last call for alcohol in bars and restaurants could be extended two hours across the state.

This week, House lawmakers approved House Bill 4213. The bill would extend the hours that bars and restaurants can sell alcohol. The cut off time is now 2:00 a.m. and with this bill, that would change to 4:00 a.m.

The bill still needs to make its way to the senate. If it’s passed, it would need Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s approval to become law.