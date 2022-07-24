Storms that blew through Michigan on Saturday night left hundreds of people across mid-Michigan in the dark.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light reported 8 outages affecting 1,371 customers around midnight – including almost 900 customers in an area that included the northeast side of the city.

The BWL’s outage map directly attributed the large outage to weather and said it hoped to have power restored by 3:30 a.m.

The outages prompted the Lansing Police to issue a warning about stoplights that were out.

As of midnight, Consumers Energy reported 503 customers without power in Clinton County, 299 in Ionia County, and 165 in Eaton County.

Consumers had no reported outages in Jackson or Shiawassee counties and just one customer in each of Ingham and Hillsdale counties in the dark.

DTE, which covers part of Ingham County and Livingston County, reported very few outages there.