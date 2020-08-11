UPDATE: Over 1,500 without power in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WLNS): (UPDATE 9:38 p.m.) – An update to the power outage in the Spring Arbor area where now 1,385 customers are without power, according to Consumers Energy.



The issue was first reported at 8:25 p.m. and power is still expected to be restored around 11:15 p.m. A crew was assigned to the area and still has not been able to determine the cause.



(UPDATE 9:35 p.m.) – 35 customers near the Portland area are without power, according to Consumers Energy.



The issue was first reported at 8:20 p.m. and power is expected to be restored around 11:30 p.m. A crew has been assigned to the area and no cause has been determined yet.



(UPDATE 9:29 p.m.) – 13 customers in Lansing are without power, according to the Lansing Board of Water & Light.



The area is west of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and north of W. Willow Street.



The issue was first reported at 9:20 p.m. and power is expected to be restored around 1:30 a.m. A crew has been assigned to the area and the cause of the outage is the weather.



(UPDATE 9:26 p.m.) – 111 customers near the Charlotte area are without power, according to Consumers Energy.



The issue was first reported at 8:16 p.m. and power is expected to be restored around 12:45 a.m. A crew has been assigned to the area and no cause has been determined yet.



(UPDATE 9:24 p.m.) – 129 customers near the Charlotte area are without power, according to Consumers Energy.



The issue was first reported at 8:15 p.m. and power is expected to be restored around 11:45 p.m. A crew has been assigned to the area and no cause has been determined yet.



(UPDATE 8:27 p.m.) – 160 customers near the Jackson area are without power, according to Consumers Energy.



The issue was first reported at 8:27 p.m. and power is expected to be restored around 11:30 p.m.



A crew has been assigned to the area and no cause has been determined yet.



(UPDATE 8:25 p.m.) – 935 customers in the Spring Arbor area are without power, according to Consumers Energy.



The issue was first reported at 8:25 p.m. and power is expected to be restored around 11:15 p.m.



A crew has been assigned to the area and no cause has been determined yet.



Consumers Energy reminds people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines as well as anything the wires may be touching.

