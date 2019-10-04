Laverne Cox to be keynote speaker at MSU It’s On Us Week

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Laverne Cox is scheduled to give the keynote address for this year’s semi-annual It’s On Us week of action at Michigan State University.
The three-time Emmy nominated actress and Emmy winning documentary film producer is a prominent equal rights advocate.
It’s on Us is a national initiative to stand up for and with survivors of sexual assault as well as taking accountability and action to end sexual violence.
Cox’s speech will explore how the intersections of race, class and gender uniquely affect the lives of trans women of color through her own personal experience.
“When we think of survivors, it is critical to include and elevate the voices of women of color and other marginalized groups,” said Leah Short, prevention specialist with the Prevention, Outreach and Education Department.
The speech titled “Ain’t I a Woman: My Journey to Womanhood,” will take place at MSU’s Business College Complex on October 15th at 7:30 p.m.
MSU faculty, staff and students may register for free tickets beginning today.
