Lawmaker releases impeachment shirts

FILE – In this Oct. 26, 2018 file photo, Rashida Tlaib, Democratic candidate for the Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, smiles during a rally in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT — U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan is selling shirts calling on President Trump to be impeached.

Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable. Together, we will fight back and protect our democracy.



Our country depends on it!



…and yes you can even wear what you feel https://t.co/8C3BUfp1kf pic.twitter.com/QwBADidAHo — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 26, 2019

The “impeach the MF” shirts are being offered as a gift in exchange for a $29 contribution to her re-election campaign, according to the actblue website.

The shirts are available in six different styles in the likeness of an American flag or a hashtag.

Tlaib’s t-shirt release comes amid the Democrats’ announcement that they will launch an impeachment inquiry against the president.

From the time she was sworn into the House of Representatives in January 2019, Tlaib has been vocal about her feelings toward President Trump.

CBS News reports at the time of her initiation, Rep. Tlaib told the liberal group, MoveOn.org, “And when your son looks at you and says, ‘Momma, look you won. Bullies don’t win.’ And I said, ‘Baby, they don’t.’ Because we’re going to go in there, we’re going to impeach the motherf*****.”

The t-shirts are in reference to her call to impeach Trump back in January and now.