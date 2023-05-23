LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers joined environmental and public health advocates for a press conference at the capitol Tuesday in their efforts to boost clean energy in Michigan.

Those lawmakers discussed bills in the state house and senate that would increase environmental accountability, encourage clean energy development and support transportation that uses clean fuels.

They say these efforts are essential for the future of Michigan.

“Michigan is a very special place. Our natural environment is an incredible partner in fighting climate change, and we need to make sure that as we’re working to fight climate change, we include communities in that work and that we make sure that communities who haven’t had access to the resources to protect the special places in their communities have access to that support,” said State Sen. Sue Shink (D-Ann Arbor.)

This legislation comes as some mid-Michigan communities like Clinton County discuss proposed moratoriums on clean energy projects due to the concerns of local homeowners.