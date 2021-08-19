Lawmakers want to bring automated traffic enforcement to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A bipartisan group of state lawmakers has introduced a bill that would allow automated traffic enforcement systems in Michigan.

Those systems are currently used in 22 different states as well as the District of Columbia to detect drivers who exceed the speed limit or run red lights. According to the National Conference on State Legislatures, Texas banned those systems in 2019.

The bill in Michigan would allow local governments to install speed detection systems that photograph the license plates of speeders. Tickets would be issued through the mail.

The bill has been referred to the State House Committee on Judiciary. Click here to read it for yourself.