Lawmakers work to stop lung injuries, deaths related to vaping

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Health officials investigating a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related illnesses have, for the first time, listed the vape brands that are most commonly linked to hospitalizations. Most of the nearly 2,300 people who has suffered lung damage were vaping liquids that contain THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana. In a report released Friday, Dec. 6 the government listed the THC-containing products that patients most often said they’d been using, noting that some patients vaped more than one. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — State lawmakers are on a mission to stop people from dying when it comes to vaping or using e-cigarettes. Their focus is to stop the sale and processing of pot and tobacco products containing Vitamin E Acetate.

Last year, Vitamin E Acetate was found to be associated with the lung-related diseases caused from vaping.

Lawmakers approved the three bills written by Rep. Abdullah Hammoud. The bills would make it illegal for people to sell and process marijuana or tobacco products with Vitamin E Acetate.

According to the CDC, Vitamin E Acetate is strongly linked to use lung injury associated with using e-cigarettes or vaping.

As of late January there were more than 2,700 hospitalized cases of vaping or e-cigarette related lung injuries or deaths that had been reported to CDC from all 50 states. 60 deaths have been confirmed.

Three people have died from vaping related lung injuries in Michigan.