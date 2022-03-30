GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — A family is hoping to get justice for their 9-year-old who was killed by a Grand Ledge bus in May 2021.

According to Grand Ledge Police Chief Thomas Osterholzer, 9-year-old Malachi Williams was struck by a school bus in the 1000 block of Jenne Street, while riding his bike after school.

The crash occurred near the Neff Kindergarten Center, and nearby roads were shut down for several hours.

The bus was driven by a 60-year-old from Lansing, who police say was an “experienced driver with a clean record.”

The family of Malachi Williams has filed a lawsuit in the Eaton County Circuit Court, citing that the bus driver should have ensured the crosswalk was cleared and that there should have been a crossing guard at the said crosswalk.

“My family wakes up every day with the pain that my son Malachi was taken from us. It is clear from the GLPS Board’s silence that they are unwilling to take responsibility for our son’s death,” said Eric Williams, the father of Malachi Williams. “We filed this lawsuit to ensure that the school is held accountable and to force the school to make changes to ensure nothing like this ever happens again.”

The family attorney has stated that they initially reached out to the Grand Ledge Public Schools district in June 2021, but the Board has not agreed to any sort of course of action.

“We first reached out to GLPS in June of 2021 to resolve this matter. It is unfortunate that we were required to file a lawsuit in order to come to a resolution for this tragic incident,” said family attorney Steve Kallman. “Our goal is to have closure for the Williams family.”

To read the official complaint, click here.