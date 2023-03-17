LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Community College students will be returning to class.

The college closed for part of this week after an undisclosed “cybersecurity incident.”

Students and college employees were instructed not to come to class or log into any LCC-related accounts until further notice.

On Monday, all in-person including hybrid classes will be held as scheduled. However, students and faculty won’t be able to use Desire2Learn, the school’s educational portal.

However, all online classes will be paused as D2L and LCC email will remain shut down.

The community college announced the updates on Friday via social media.