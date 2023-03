LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Community College will remain closed through March 17 after a cybersecurity incident.

On-campus classes on March 18 will take place.

Online and hybrid classes will not be held over the weekend, but scheduled on-campus events are expected to continue normally, except for Science Olympiad.

Students with assignments in the school’s online portal D2L will have their deadlines extended, the college said.