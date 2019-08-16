LCC: Join the fast track to enroll for classes this fall

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WLNS) - The Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued a formal complaint against Iron Laboratories today.

Additionally, Iron Laboratories license is suspended effective immediately after the MRA determined the safety and health of employees or customers could be at risk if the lab was able to continue operations.

The complaint points to multiple violations in testing and reporting pesticide, yeast, mold and THC content results.

“We are intensely focused on making sure that the marijuana product in the regulated industry meets established safety standards,” said MRA Executive Director Andrew Brisbo.

The MRA advises patients and caregivers to be cautious when using products tested by Iron Laboratories.

“Michigan’s marijuana laws and rules were established to provide safe sources of medical marijuana to Michigan residents,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel.