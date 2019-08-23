Lead found at Grand Ledge Public School

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) - A family-owned metal finishing company in Jackson is increasing efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

Elm Plating Company was out of compliance with state and federal air pollution rules in 2015, but worked with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to find the best route to compliance.

Since 1951, Elm Plating Company has been applying protective coatings to fasteners, stampings, and other metal compounds.

The metal finishing company now has a new, fully automated, state-of-the-art coating line.

Six robots within an entirely enclosed and climate-controlled paint area have been added to the production line.

All emissions are routed to a treatment unit that reduces volatile air emissions by 97%.

The equipment is not only more environmentally friendly, but uses less water and process chemicals as well as being safer to operate and increases overall efficiency.

"This new production line at Elm Plating represents the largest and most technically advanced dip spin coating production line in the world," said Sam Bitonit, vice president of the company’s Organic Coating Division.

A more recent inspection of Elm Plating in late 2018 found they were not only complying with requirements, but according to Michigan regulatory officials are going above and beyond expectations.