Learn how to identify Michigan’s snakes

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Michigan State University Police Chief Kelly Roudebush will be going on medical leave starting today.

Chief Roudebush has served the MSU community for 26 years and is stepping down while battling stage four breast cancer.

In the video above, multiple departments drove by the Michigan State University Police Headquarters on Red Cedar Road to honor Chief Roudebush.

The veteran officer joined the MSU Police Department as an officer in 1994.

Before becoming the fifth chief and the first woman to head the department, she served as Deputy Chief of the Field Services Bureau, a field training officer, canine handler, patrol shift commander, training and special events security coordinator, as well as a threat assessment team commander.