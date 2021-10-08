Learn the “sounds of safety” for National Fire Prevention week

Firefighter Ron Burias battles the Fawn Fire as it spreads north of Redding, Calif. in Shasta County, on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week is National Fire Prevention week and according to the National Fire Protection Association a fire occurs somewhere in the United States every 93 seconds. This is why fire safety is so important to Fireman Michael Mcleieer.

“Having working smoke alarms, having an escape plan that everyone in your home and family practices and knows where to go, and what to do during a fire is so important,” Mcleieer said.

Mcleieer says smoke alarms should be installed in the ceiling on every level of the home inside and outside of the sleeping area.

“When we are sleeping, carbon monoxide that’s produced through the smoke actually puts us into a deeper level of sleep,” Mcleieer said. “A lot of people think they will wake up smelling the smoke but actually it puts us into a deeper level of sleep.”

The theme of this year’s fire prevention campaign is, “Learn the sounds of safety”. The theme was chosen in hopes that people will learn to understand the sounds their fire alarms make and know what proper actions to take.

“That working smoke alarm alerts us with a loud three beep tone activating and letting us know it’s time to get out and stay out,” Mcleieer said. “If we have a carbon monoxide alarm, that’s gonna activate with a four beep sound.”

Mcleieer says the kitchen is the primary spot where fires take place in the home.

“Whenever your cooking, frying, boiling or broiling, make sure you stand by your pan and stay in the kitchen; and watch what you cook and make sure you don’t get distracted,” Mcleieer said.

Most deadly fires occur between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., when most people are sleeping.

Mcleieer has some tips to make sure that never happens to you or your family.

“Making sure we get our heating appliances serviced annually, having a licensed and qualified technician coming in, and making sure that our furnace and hot water heater and our appliances are in good working order,” Mcleieer said.

Some other ways to stay safe during a fire is knowing your ways out.

“If it’s not safe to be able to go outside, then we can go out through our window,” Mcleieer said. “Before we open a closed bedroom door, always test the handle with the back of our hand.”

Above all, Mcleieer says preparation is key when it comes to fire safety.

National Fire Prevention week ends on Oct. 9, but Mcleieer and other firefighters encourage fire safety to never stop.