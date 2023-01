MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Following the fire at Knob Hill Apartments, Faith Lutheran Church opened a free store to help those who lost everything.

From the week of Jan 16 to Jan 20, the store’s remaining donations will be available to the community.

The store will be open Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the store will also be open from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.