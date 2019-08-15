LEGAL EDGE: A Reminder of School Bus Laws & More

It’s that time of the year again.

Very soon, if they aren’t already, local students will be back in their classrooms and drivers around the state will once again need to share the roads with school buses.

Buses make frequent stops as children climb on and off. Sometimes, they need to cross a road to get home.

Unfortunately, too many drivers fail to stop for school buses and don’t seem to remember the laws in place to keep children safe.

For this week’s “Legal Edge,” Attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm spoke with 6 News Anchor Chivon Kloepfer about those laws, and the punishments for breaking them.

Watch the story above.