Legal Edge: Early voting questions answered

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Because of overwhelming support for a Michigan ballot proposal, it is easier than ever to vote in Michigan. Regardless, there is still a lot of confusion about early voting, voting absentee, and voting on Election Day.

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer sat down with local attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm to answer some of your questions about early voting, and go over some important deadlines in ‘Part One’ of this conversation.

Next week, Chivon and Bryan will go into greater detail about voting in-person for ‘Part Two’ of this report.

