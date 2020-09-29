Legal Edge: How federal judges are selected

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Saturday, September 26th, 2020 President Trump announced that he will be nominating Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacant seat on the US Supreme Court.

That vacancy was created by the recent death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer sat down with attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm to break down how a federal judge and specifically, a U.S. Supreme Court Justice is selected.

Watch the segment above.

For more information the Sinas Dramis Law Firm, click here.