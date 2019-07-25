LEGAL EDGE: How to Handle a Noisy Neighbor

Summer is the time of year that we like to venture outdoors. But sometimes when we go outside to enjoy our yard and the good weather, or maybe just want to keep our windows open, we’re disturbed by loud noises.

Maybe we have a neighbor who plays loud music, has a dog that constantly barks, or is frequently using power tools or lawn equipment.

For this week’s “Legal Edge” report, Attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm explains what legal rights we have, the best ways to handle noisy neighbors, and the consequences for a noise violation.

Watch the segment with 6 News Anchor Chivon Kloepfer above.

For more information on the Sinas Dramis Law Firm, click here