LEGAL EDGE: Mi Hate Crime Laws

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has made fighting hate crimes a priority and recently created a hate crime task force.

The FBI and Michigan State Police have reported a dramatic increase in hate crimes. These are crimes motivated by a “bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.”

According to these statistics, Michigan ranked fourth in the nation in the total number of hate crimes in both 2017 and 2016.

In fact, FBI data shows a roughly a 30% increase in hate crimes in Michigan, over the last two years.

We asked Attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm what laws Michigan has in place right now to help fight hate crimes.

