LEGAL EDGE: Michigan Laws for Using Drones

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there are close to 900,000 people who own and fly drones as a hobby.

With the additional commercial drones, that means there are well over one million drones in this country.

Drones are the focus of this week’s “Legal Edge” report.

We asked attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm what laws Michigan has in place right now, what the penalties are for breaking those laws, and what people can do if they’re worried about privacy.

