LEGAL EDGE: Michigan’s new fireworks laws

It’s almost July and that means it’s fireworks season.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that there were almost 13,000 people treated in hospital emergency rooms in 2017 due to injuries sustained from fireworks.
Close to 70% of those injuries occurred between June 16 and July 16.
6 News covered this topic last year in our Legal Edge segment but it’s worth doing it again because it’s important that if people ignite fireworks, they do so in a way that is safe and legal.
And there are new laws on the books here in Michigan for setting off fireworks and the stiffer consequences if you break those laws.
Get the “Legal Edge” by watching the video with Chivon Kloepfer and Attorney Bryan Waldman above.