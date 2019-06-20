LEGAL EDGE: Outdated Michigan Laws Part 2

About three months ago for a Legal Edge segment on 6 News at 5:30, we talked about some outdated laws still on the books here in Michigan.

One of them being, it’s illegal to buy, sell, even negotiate the price of a car on a Sunday.

It’s also a felony for a man to seduce and destroy the moral purity of a single woman.

A lot of people enjoyed this segment so we had Attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm look into even more outdated state and local laws for us, for this week’s “Legal Edge” report.

