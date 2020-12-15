Legal Edge: Porch pirates, shipping mistakes, and more

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Data from C+R Research shows as many as 1.7 million packages with a value of up to $25 million are lost or stolen every day in the United States. Reports of stolen packages are at an all-time high.

With the holiday season here, the number of packages being delivered to people’s homes has dramatically increased. With that in mind, 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke to attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm to talk about the laws in place here in Michigan to battle so-called “porch pirates” and what people should do if they find a package has been shipped to them by mistake.

