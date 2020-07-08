Legal Edge: What to do if faced with business liability waiver

Michigan businesses have been reopening since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic hit our state in March.

We’re learning now that some business owners are requiring customers to sign waivers, agreeing not to sue if they contract the virus at that establishment.

Those businesses include restaurants, hair salons and hotels.

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke to attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm to find out what people should know if they’re faced with one of these waivers, and other steps businesses can take to protect themselves.

Watch the video above.

