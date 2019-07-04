LEGAL EDGE: What You Can Do About Food Poisoning

Recently, a local health department shut down a Charlotte restaurant after more than 70 people complained of becoming ill after eating there.

Nationally, we have seen some larger outbreaks due to food poisoning. For example, last summer, 647 people became sick after eating at a Chipotle near Columbus Ohio.

So for this week’s “Legal Edge” report, we asked attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm what people can legally do if they believe they’ve gotten sick because of a restaurant or other business.

Watch the segment above with 6 News Anchor Chivon Kloepfer to learn your rights.

For more information on the Sinas Dramis Law Firm, click here.