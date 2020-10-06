Legal Edge: Why Mi Supreme Court ruled 1945 Gov. law unconstitutional

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) There is still a lot of confusion surrounding the Michigan Supreme Court ruling on Friday, that struck down months’ worth of executive orders by Governor Gretchen Whitmer aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

For this week’s Legal Edge report, 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke with attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm to find out more about why the Justices ruled that she exceeded her power and to get some clarity about what this means for schools, and others moving forward.

