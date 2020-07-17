Legislation being developed to prohibit mandating people to wear a mask

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer took new action to strengthen her mandate for people to wear masks in public, but legislation is being developed to go against this.

Representative John Reilly made the announcement Friday afternoon on his Facebook page. He represents North Oakland county.

He said he wants to prohibit local governments from mandating people to wear masks in public or private spaces.

The representative said people have the freedom and responsibility for their own health and a right not to be humiliated and suffocated.

Reilly said the mask mandates are a clear overstep of what our government institutions were designed to do and that this is a massive infringement on individual liberty.

He said small businesses have been through enough already and requiring them to police people piles on to the hardship.

Reilly said, “It’s unacceptable to have a patchwork of inconsistent rules that people can’t be reasonably expected to follow.”