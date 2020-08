LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) – Leslie Public School’s first day back to in-person learning on Monday, Aug. 24 is canceled due to a threat. This includes all after school activities.

The announcement was made on Leslie Public School’s Facebook page. The post says that the threat was made Sunday evening.

The threat has not been specified at this time, but police are aware of the threat.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to update this story on WLNS.com and 6 News.