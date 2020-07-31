Leslie Public School’s offer parents two options to return to school this year

LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) – Leslie parents were presented with two options to choose from while Michigan is still in Phase 4 of the Governor’s Return to School Roadmap.
The Face-To-Face and Online options for the Return to Learn Plan was presented on the Leslie Public School’s Facebook page on Thursday evening.
Parents will receive a survey in the next couple of days to declare an option.
The first day of school is August 24, 2020.
