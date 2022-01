LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) – Leslie Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Friday January 14 due to staffing shortages, the District announced on Facebook.

The school will also be taking the time to do “extra cleaning.”

“I want to thank the entire Woodworth staff for being able to make today work. Thank you Leslie families for your support and understanding through this! It is greatly appreciated,” the district said in a Facebook post.