LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) — A car crash in Leslie has forced roadway closures between Jackson and Wright roads.

The crash happened just before 12 p.m. Friday.

Both the Leslie Police Department and Leslie Fire Department were at the crash site.

Fitchburg road was closed down in both directions for some time, though it is unclear if the road has re-opened.

Officials have not given an update on injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the air and online as more information is made available.