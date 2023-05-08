“Let’s Go Brandon” has become a common conservative saying that is often used to insult U.S. President Joe Biden.

HORTON, Mich. (WLNS) — A different flag was flown at Hanover-Horton High School Monday, one that had people taking a second look.

The flag touted the message “Let’s Go Brandon,” a common conservative saying that is often used to insult U.S. President Joe Biden.

Superintendent John Denney says in addition to the flag, other signs were placed around the high school’s campus as part of the prank.

School leaders say they are working to get the flag and signs taken down.

No word if the students responsible for the prank will be punished.