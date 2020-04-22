Libraries are expanding its digital presence to help with remote learning

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) For many people in Michigan, schools shuttered over a month ago and some parents are starting to feel the strain of teaching their children at home.

Lynn Ross is a Mother to two boys aged 9 and 6. Ross says in the beginning she had it all planned out.

“On day one I was like alright this is what we’re doing and I had a whole schedule laid out with exactly how their schedule was going to go.”

But as time progressed, not everyday went according to plan.

“I feel like I maybe lost steam, I’ve had days where I’ve said we can’t school today.”

And she isn’t alone. Ross owns Mother and Earth Baby Boutique in Lansing, and hears from parents stressed about juggling work while teaching, and fearing their kids are falling behind academically.

“Playing both sides are hard,” says Beth Scanlon the teen service specialist at East Lansing Public Library. “We’re trying to provide lots of opportunities for reading, lots of opportunities for learning and opportunities for art.”

Apr. 19-25 is National Library week, and libraries across the country are trying to encourage people to use its resources for free digital books and lesson plans.

“We have the opportunity to take a class in just about anything, we have mango which is an opportunity to learn foreign languages,” says Scanlon.

Library resources are free to people who live in the community, so check out your local library to see what they have to offer.