JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has introduced a new safety program that will allow lake visitors a chance to have fun safely.

According to a Facebook post from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff, the Life Jacket Safety Program started up during Memorial Day weekend and will go through Labor Day.

Three lifejacket stations were put up at Vandercook, Clark and Grass Lakes, with each station having eight lifejackets available to be borrowed.

“It is our hope that everyone has a safe summer,” the office wrote in the Facebook post.

The lifejackets were donated to the program through Eagle Point Marina.